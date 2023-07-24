Korean Embassy diplomat visits Thai Red Cross Center

Joyoung Jeon, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand, visited the Thai Red Cross Plasma Fractionation Center on Friday (21 July) to discuss collaborative ties between Thailand and South Korea in the field of healthcare and medical technology.

The Korean delegation, which also included Jieun Jung, Customs Attaché, and Kihoon Park, a specialist, was warmly received by Assoc Prof Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, Director of the National Blood Center, Thai Red Cross Society, along with other consultants and executives.







The Plasma Fractionation Center, located in Chonburi Province, stands as a testament to the prosperous cooperation between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Korea. As part of the joint efforts between the two nations, the center received vital technology transfer support from Green Cross Corporation, now known as Green Cross Biopharma Corp, in the Republic of Korea. The construction of the center commenced in 2013 and was successfully completed in 2015.







Since its establishment, the center has been instrumental in producing three essential plasma products, namely albumin, factor VIII, and immunoglobulin. These products play a crucial role in bolstering the nation’s health security, ensuring a sustainable supply of critical medical resources for the country.







According to center officials, the visit by the Korean delegation to the Thai Red Cross Plasma Fractionation Center marks the shared commitment to cooperation and knowledge-sharing in the healthcare sector. The collaborative relationship between the two nations has also proven to be invaluable in driving advancements in medical technology and enhancing healthcare capabilities, leading to a stronger alliance that serves the well-being of the two sides and their citizens. (NNT)

















