Koh Samui demands terminal for increasing international cruise ships

Tourism operators on Koh Samui are pressing the government to expedite infrastructure construction in order to accommodate cruise ship passengers visiting Thailand over the next two years.

Ratchaporn Poolsawad, Chair of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said it is time for the government to invest in constructing a terminal for cruise ships to accommodate tourist arrivals from luxury liners. Currently, ships must anchor off the island, with passengers having to travel to and from the docks on small boats. This makes trips inconvenient and could jeopardize tourist safety.







According to tourist sources, a total of 32 cruise ships from around the world are scheduled to visit Koh Samui this year. About 41 ships are reported to have contacted the Marine Department to schedule their visits next year and 17 have expressed an interest in visiting the island in 2025.

Koh Samui was Thailand’s third-busiest cruise stop-off behind Phuket and Laem Chabang in the Chon Buri region prior to the global pandemic, with around 70 luxury liners visiting the island annually. The island is estimated to be able to attract almost 100 ships per year if a cruise terminal is built to facilitate them. (NNT)































