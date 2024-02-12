Koh Phayam Bridge in Ranong faces delays as it situates in mangrove forest reserve

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has put forward a bridge project for Koh Phayam to the Cabinet Secretariat, seeking to facilitate safe river crossings for Moken school children on the island. The project is in the process of review, with the Cabinet Secretariat collecting feedback from various government agencies.

According to Secretary to the Interior Minister Traisulee Traisoranakul, the proposal is anticipated to reach the Cabinet’s agenda for approval once all necessary opinions have been gathered.







The need for the bridge was highlighted during a mobile Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Ranong last January, with the lawmakers deeming it an urgent issue. Social media had previously drawn attention to the plight of young students who had to wade through waist-deep water to get to school, sparking calls for the bridge’s construction as a gift for the children.

The project faced delays due to its location in a mangrove forest reserve, requiring special Cabinet approval. Besides serving the Moken village, the bridge is expected to enhance access to Ban Ao Yai Beach on Koh Phayam, potentially boosting the island’s tourism appeal. (NNT)









































