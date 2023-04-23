Khon Kaen recognized as the most affordable destination in Asia-Pacific

Famous for cultural tourism, Khon Kaen province in northeastern Thailand was ranked first among the 10 most affordable destinations in the Asia-Pacific region in April 2023 by Agoda, an online travel platform that brings high-value and rewarding travel experiences to people all over the world.

According to Agoda, in Thailand, Khon Kaen is the most affordable tourist destination in April 2023, with an average room rate of 1,030 baht, followed by other top four destinations in the country, namely Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai.







Khon Kaen is one of the places where Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, is held on a grand scale. There are also many places of interest, which are regarded as “hidden gems” in this province. Khon Kaen is one of Thailand’s dinosaur cities, and it has city lakes that can be used as venues for hosting festivals all year round.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the ranking of Khon Kaen by Agoda emphasized the popularity of Thailand’s tourist destinations. It also reflects the great potential of the country’s tourism industry, as well as different culture and traditions in each area of Thailand, which offers diverse experiences for all visitors.







Khon Kaen is a land of ancient dinosaurs and a place of dinosaur tourist attractions. In 1982, remarkable dinosaur fossils were discovered at Phu Wiang National Park in this province. The fossil finds brought excitement to the world, as they provided valuable clues to many of the primitive species of dinosaur that roamed the Earth during the Jurassic period.

Khon Kaen is set to become a tourism, economic, transport, and human resource center in the Greater Mekong Subregion and ASEAN. The province is equipped with modern facilities for the organizing of meetings and seminars at both national and international levels.

It has the largest university in the Northeast, Khon Kaen University, which was the first university established in northeastern Thailand and remains the oldest university in the region. The province is also recognized as a center for “green industries.” (PRD)















