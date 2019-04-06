Khaosan Road skips Songkran this year to prepare for coronation

Bangkok – Business operators on Bangkok’s famous Khaosan Road have decided to cancel activities for Songkran this year to allow authorities to prepare the area for the coronation of His Majesty the King.

The Khaosan Business Association President Piyabut Jiwaramonaikun disclosed the decision to scrap all activities during the Songkran festival to allow the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to improve and decorate the areas for the coronation celebrations.

Khaosan Road is part of Rattanakosin Island where all roads and buildings will be decorated for the auspicious event.