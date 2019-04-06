Bangkok, NBTC set to move all communication cables underground in 2 years

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission in a campaign to relocate communication cables underground within two years, helping to improve the urban landscape and public safety.

The Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang said the relocation of communication cables is a part of the 20-year, 2013-2032 development plan for Bangkok to improve the city’s urban landscape, with the BMA’s own enterprise Krungthep Thanakom being the project contractor.

The BMA’s cable relocation works is planned separately from the electricity wire relocation plan by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), as communication cables will be put into a network of 40-centimeter wide tubes 80-centimeters below pavement surface, while the MEA’s electricity wires will be placed 4-meters underground.

The relocation works will start after the coronation ceremonies, and will not affect the general public, said the Bangkok governor.

Krungthep Thanakom will be using world-class Micro Duct technology for underground communication cable tubes along 2,450-kilometers of main and local streets in Bangkok, with construction work divided into four zones, namely northern Bangkok, eastern Bangkok, northern Thonburi and southern Thonburi. Surveys and designs will be conducted ahead of the installation work in May 2019, with the entire project expected to be complete in two years.