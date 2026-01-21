SEE ISAN EXPO 2026 brings northeastern Thai culture and commerce to Bangkok, January 22–25

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce invites the public to experience the unique charm of Thailand’s Northeast at SEE ISAN EXPO 2026, a major trade and cultural exhibition highlighting the Northeast’s unique character. The event aims to promote premium Isan products in national and international markets and showcase local creativity.

The event will be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Hall 8 (LG Floor), from January 22–25, 2026, between 10:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M.







SEE ISAN EXPO 2026 features premium goods, creative crafts, local cuisine, and innovative products from all Northeastern provinces across 210 booths. The expo aims to expand business opportunities and increase the competitiveness of Isan entrepreneurs.

Visitors can enjoy free performances of Isan arts and culture, support products from Thai–Cambodian border entrepreneurs, and participate in live commerce sessions hosted by leading online retail personalities. Pavilion showcases will present in-depth storytelling and highlight signature products from 20 provinces.



Additional highlights include photo opportunities with landmarks such as Ta Kwai Castle and Phanom Rung Historical Park, as well as other symbolic sites in the Northeast. Business activities include consultation clinics, business-matching sessions, and daily live-selling programs totaling five hours each day.

SEE ISAN EXPO 2026 serves as a platform to connect local identity with global markets, promotes economic growth, and strengthens the international presence of Northeastern Thai products. (NNT)



































