Khao San Road in Bangkok seeks green light for water fights during Songkran festival

Business operators on Khao San Road sought government permission for water fights during the Songkran festival.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, sent a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to seek a green light for water fights on Khao San Road during the Songkran festival from April 12 to 15 because the road had been a famous venue for Songkran celebrations.



The association could ask local business operators to comply with COVID Free Setting measures including social distancing, health screening and requirement for full vaccination among participants and there would not be talcum powder smearing, high-pressure water guns or foam parties, he said.

The 400-square-meter area of the road could accommodate 5,000 people excluding those in buildings, he said.







“During the Songkran festival, business operators on Khao San Road normally generated 50-80 million baht in daily revenue. Songkran activities were suspended over the past two years and operators were affected. If they are allowed this time, it will be a model for other roads that are tourist destinations,” Mr Sanga said. (TNA)































