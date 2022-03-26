Five Thai airlines to conduct inspection of Boeing 737-800 after China Eastern crash

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has said it will notify five Thai airlines that operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft to conduct thorough inspections and closely monitor flight operations following the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing.

China Eastern Airlines immediately grounded its fleet of 106 Boeing 737-800s, in the aftermath of the incident involving flight 5735.



Suttipong Kongpool, director-general of CAAT, stated that an order will be issued to Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, K-Mile Air, Thai Airways International, and Thai Summer Airways to conduct a thorough investigation of their 26 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

According to Suttipong, all operational aircraft must undergo safety inspections and obtain a Certificate of Airworthiness, adding that airlines must immediately notify CAAT if they discover any technical issues.







Additionally, the CAAT director-general suggested that the recent accident may have been caused by a technical malfunction, not because this particular model is defective, as is the case with the 737 Max, as the 737-800s have been in service for nearly two decades. (NNT)































