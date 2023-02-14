Key online gambling suspect to return to Thailand

Chaiwat “Benz Daemon” Kachornboonthaworn, a prime suspect linked to the Macau888 online gambling network will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Hong Kong at about 9 pm today, according to his lawyer.

He said his client will return home to fight the charges.

Immigration police will show him an arrest warrant and detain him on arrival before sending him to the cyber police for questioning.







Chaiwat left Thailand for Hong Kong on Jan 16, one day after Actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut posted a clue about the online gambling network on her Facebook page, accusing four brothers with initial “Bor” of being behind the network.

Chaiwat, her ex-boyfriend is one of four brothers she alluded to. She later accused her ex-boyfriend of physical assault, which was the reason she exposed the alleged crime.







As Chaiwat entered Hong Kong for tourism, he can stay there for 30 days. It is unknown whether his two brothers will return to Thailand with him or not.

So far, the police have arrested 46 suspects and seized a large amount of assets in the operation to crack down on this illegal gambling network. (TNA)



























