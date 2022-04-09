‘Kerry Care Box’ service for Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Thailand

Covid-19 patients in home isolation can soon expect to receive a “Kerry Care Box” from Kerry Express, as part of the service provider’s effort to help reduce Covid infections in Thailand.

According to Kerry Express (Thailand) chief operations officer Warawut Natpradith, asymptomatic Covid patients can apply for the delivery of a "Kerry Care Box" containing items needed for home isolation such as face masks, paracetamol pills, alcohol, green chiretta pill capsules, coughing syrup, and a thermometer.



Asymptomatic Covid patients are those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not exhibit any symptoms. In most cases, these patients will be advised to remain at home until they have recovered completely from the infection.

Patients who are interested in the care box can apply at https://bit.ly/3Imvslr from April 7 to 21, 2022. Kerry will begin delivering the boxes on April 11. The public is also advised to visit Kerry Express Thailand's official Facebook page for more information on the campaign. (NNT)


































