Kanchanaburi ‘Khao Chang Phueak’ mountain trail to reopen on Nov 1

Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi province has announced that Khao Chang Phueak mountain trail is going to reopen to tourists from 1 November 2023 to 31 January 2024.

Khao Chang Phueak is Thong Pha Phum National Park’s highest mountain, at a height of around 1,249 meters above sea level. Along the hiking trail, hikers pass through a sparse forest with grassland. The highlight of the trip is “San Kom Mead,” a magnificent and frightening ridge view along the route. Visitors will be able to witness a 360-degree view from the top of the mountain.







Khao Chang Phueak is also a challenging tourist attraction. The trip must be led by an officer and a carrier. It takes about six hours to make the eight-kilometer walk, before setting up camp on the top of the mountain. The trip takes two days and one night. Trekkers must prepare themselves physically and must have necessary items ready, such as long-sleeved shirts, sunglasses, and flashlights.

To visit Khao Chang Phueak, seven days’ booking in advance is required, and only 60 tourists are allowed per day. Interested persons should phone the Thong Pha Phum National Park telephone number, +(66) 3451 0979 or +(66) 98 252 0359, during office hours. (PRD)



























