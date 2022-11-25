Japanese Cancer Institute chooses Thailand as Asia’s center of drug research and telemedicine treatment

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is working with the National Cancer Center Hospital (NCCH), under the National Cancer Institute, in Japan, to carry out two cancer research projects in Thailand, namely the “Asian Cancer Trials Network (ATLAS),” which is a drug development and genomic medicine project for diagnosis and prognosis, and “Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT),” which studies the treatment of cancer patients through telemedicine, providing long-distance treatment by specialist doctors from Japan.







The NCCH also operates similar projects in various countries and territories in Asia, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. However, Thailand has been chosen as the center of research operations. Thailand will be a production base for cancer drugs, derived from the research, in order to distribute them in Asia.







Currently, the NCCH has set up a coordination center to drive the projects in Bangkok since early November 2022. Executives from the NCCH visited Bangkok and held discussions with Thailand’s public health agencies to prepare the project. (PRD)

































