IWC marks 60 years with Diamond Charity Luncheon at Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The International Women’s Club of Thailand (IWC) celebrated its 60th anniversary earlier this month with a Diamond Charity Luncheon at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok. The club’s current president, Atchara Visavora, attended the event, along with prominent figures, including Vice Minister for Culture Dr. Lalivan Karnjanajari.

To mark the IWC’s dedication to philanthropy and cultural understanding since its founding in 1964, donations were presented to Wat Thadthong and Wat Songtham Schools. Founded as a secular and non-political organization, the club’s mission is to nurture friendship among women of diverse nationalities and backgrounds while addressing education and social welfare issues for women and children.







The IWC’s activities include cultural, social, and educational events to broaden members’ understanding of current affairs and the role of women in society. Its efforts are guided by the principles of inclusivity and mutual respect, creating a platform for women to connect and contribute to the community’s well-being.

The IWC has established itself as a vital part of Thailand’s philanthropic landscape, working alongside other domestic and international women’s organizations to support causes that uplift women and children. As it enters its seventh decade, the club remains committed to building on its friendship and community service legacy. (NNT)





































