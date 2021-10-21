Israeli diplomats distribute food to flood victims in Nakorn Ratchasima

On Oct 21, a delegation from the Israeli Embassy, led by Charg d’Affaires a.i. Ms. Orna Sagiv, visited northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province which suffers high-level flooding influenced by a recent tropical storm.







To help relieve the flood victims, the Embassy of Israel donated 500,000 baht to provide 1,000 survival bags filled with dry food and other necessary items. With the assistance of the office of the Governor and local administrators, the delegation visited Soong Nern District which has been heavily submerged and distributed the survival bags to the affected families.



During the visit, Ms. Sagiv met with Mr. Wichian Chantaranothai, the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, together with other high-level officials, to discuss further ways in which Israel could assist during the current situation.







“Thailand and Israel cherish a long-time friendship and we cannot stand still when our friend is facing such disaster. Israel is happy to help and we will continue to support the Thai people in times of need.” said Ms. Sagiv. (NNT)































































































