Isolated light to moderate rain over Northeast and North of Thailand

Weather Warning – Category 5 Typhoon VAMCO

No. 10 Time Issued: November 14, 2020

At 04.00 p.m. on 14 November, the Category 5 Typhoon “VAMCO” over the middle South China Sea was centered about 170 kilometers the east of Da Nang city, Vietnam or at latitude 16.0 degrees north, longitude 109.8 degrees east with the maximum sustained winds about 160 km/hr. It is moving west about 20 km/hr.







It is expected to make landfall over Vietnam by 15 November 2020 and then downgrade, respectively. Isolated light to moderate rain is likely over the Northeast and the North of Thailand, during Nov 15-16.











