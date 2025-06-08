Hun Sen warns against turning Thai-Cambodian border dispute into racial or economic conflict

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has issued a public warning urging people not to let the ongoing border dispute with Thailand spiral into broader issues, particularly racial animosity.

According to the Khmer Times, Hun Sen posted on social media Saturday night, responding to a message by a local businessman named Duong Chhay, who had called for a boycott of Thai goods. Hun Sen emphasized that both he and Prime Minister Hun Manet have repeatedly urged the public not to escalate the dispute in ways that could trigger broader tensions or stir up ethnic hatred.







Hun Sen noted that the Thai military had recently closed the Poipet border checkpoint earlier than originally scheduled, and asserted that Thailand must bear full responsibility for the consequences of that action. He appealed to Cambodians to remain calm, show maturity, and avoid any form of provocation.

In his post, Hun Sen warned both Cambodian and Thai citizens that if Thai products disappear from Cambodian markets, it would not be due to a coordinated boycott but rather the direct result of Thailand’s border closure. He stressed that when borders are closed, people and goods are equally blocked. He advised Thai citizens to address the issue with their own government, as they stand to suffer the most from any disruption, and asked Cambodians not to blame their own government, as the closure was initiated by Thailand.



Trade data from 2024 shows Cambodia exported over USD 1.1 billion (more than 36 billion baht) worth of goods to Thailand, while Thailand exported more than USD 5.2 billion (approximately 170.45 billion baht) worth of goods to Cambodia, highlighting the significant economic interdependence between the two nations. (TNA)

































