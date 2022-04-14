Intense heat and thunderstorms during Songkran in Thailand

The Meteorological Department has warned revelers to expect hot weather during the Songkran festival, followed by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Until Friday (15 Apr), the weather forecast predicted high temperatures and cloudy skies, followed by strong winds and storms in all regions except the South.



The weather bureau said temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions could also reach 40?C in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Tak, and Buri Ram throughout the Songkran celebration week between April 13 and April 17.

Greater Bangkok’s temperatures are expected to reach 39?C daily, with Pathum Thani being the hottest province, at least until Saturday (16 Apr).







According to the latest data from the department, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Uthai Thani were the hottest places on Tuesday (12 Apr), with temperatures reaching 40?C.

Despite the rising heat and the desire to cool off with water while out celebrating the Songkran festival, revelers have been informed that water splashing, power smearing, and foam parties will be prohibited throughout the holidays in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country. (NNT)

































