Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation ready to welcome foreign investors

The Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) is reportedly ready to welcome foreign innovation investors.

EECi is an innovation hub located at the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Wangchan District, Rayong Province. Its ultimate goal is to support the transformation of Thailand into a country that thrives on innovation and enhances the quality of life of its people on a sustainable and self-sufficiency path.



It aims to elevate and develop existing industries, while creating new industries, along with improving the quality of life of the locals. The innovation hub has a development fund of 5.7 billion baht.

The 3,454 rai-innovation metropolis consists of EECi Innovation Platforms in the domains of Biotechnology, Digital, and Advanced Material Technologies as well as industry-specific technologies comprising the backbone of EECi’s Innovation Platforms.







These Platforms are BIOPOLIS for Biotechnology Platform, ARIPOLIS for Automation, Robotics and Intelligent System Platform, FOOD INNOPOLIS for food industry-related technology platform, and SPACE INNOPOLIS for aviation and aerospace technology platform. In addition, Thailand’s 2nd and state-of-the-art Synchrotron 3-GeV (4th generation) will be located at EECi to provide supplemental support for a deep understanding of molecular structures to the EECi’s focused industries and beyond.

It is expected that EECi will establish infrastructure for the 12 targeted industries and help generate 400 billion baht of investment. The first phase of its development is expected to be completed in June.



The EECi is expected to be an incubator for new generations of workers in the tech and innovation industry, and a major driving force in helping Thailand escape from the middle-income trap. (NNT)

































