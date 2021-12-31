Information for foreigners applying for a vaccine passport in Thailand

Information for foreigners in Thailand who would like to apply for a vaccine passport or would like to request a 13-digit number to apply for the e-vaccine passport in the MorPhromt application:

Kindly contact the Division of Communicable Diseases: 096-190-9462.







The service will be available at Bangrak Building (15th floor), Sathorn Tai Road, Sathorn, Bangkok. The location will be open on Monday to Saturday, except public holidays, from 09.00-15.00 hr.

It is only for those who have made an appointment through the MorPromt application (walk-ins not allowed).

Authorization may not exceed 5 persons at one time. (PRD)



























