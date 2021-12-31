Tiger cubs star at Khao Kheow Open Zoo near Pattaya

Two 2-year-old tiger cubs have become the center of attention at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, just an hour drive from Pattaya City, this holiday season. The zoo is arranging special activities and celebrations for the New Year festival, including a countdown event.







Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province is inviting everyone to greet a family of Indochinese tigers, including two 2-year-old brother and sister nicknamed Aa-ngoon and Melon. They are the latest additions to the family.

The zoo’s promotional campaign for this holiday season centers around its big cat family to welcome 2022, which is the year of the Tiger according to Chinese astrology. Visitors can also come to the zoo to meet other animals such as the famous 56-year-old Mali, Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus.



Another highlight of the zoo is a parade of 40 Humboldt penguins. Visitors can watch these adorable flightless birds up close.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is also arranging a countdown camping activity at a campsite by the lake within Khao Kheow mountains, along with the special Khao Kheow Night Zoo hours to allow visitors to observe the lives of nocturnal animals. (NNT)











































