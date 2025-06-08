No escalation needed – Thailand stresses diplomacy and facts, urges Cambodia to join in de-escalation efforts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, affirmed that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm, following Thailand’s recent measures to control the opening and closing of border checkpoints. These steps were taken under the authority of the National Security Council and are aimed at ensuring national security — not targeting cross-border trade.

He stressed that these measures are being implemented gradually and proportionately, depending on local circumstances. They include enhanced screening, adjusting checkpoint hours, and in extreme cases, temporary closure of certain border points.







The spokesperson reiterated that Thailand remains committed to peaceful bilateral solutions and has always followed legal frameworks such as the 2000 MOU on land border demarcation. Thailand will continue to engage with Cambodia through existing mechanisms, especially the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on 14 June, which is seen as crucial to easing tensions and restoring normalcy.

Thailand called on Cambodia to reduce tensions and make full use of bilateral frameworks, emphasizing mutual respect and sincere dialogue. Nikorndej stressed that both the Thai government and the military are united in their stance, placing national sovereignty and the Thai people’s interests above all else.



Responding to media questions, Nikorndej clarified that while checkpoint controls may affect trade flows, the primary objective remains security. He noted that Thailand continues to communicate transparently with ASEAN partners and the international community to explain the facts, and has not requested third-party intervention, as the issue is still manageable through Thai-Cambodian dialogue.

In response to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s comment that the matter is rooted in Thai domestic politics, Nikorndej reaffirmed that Thai authorities are aligned in purpose and approach.

“We are all in the same boat, moving in the same direction, with diplomacy and security measures progressing hand in hand,” he concluded. (TNA)

































