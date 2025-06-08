Hun Manet warns of military response if Thai troops cross border, despite push for peaceful resolution

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has confirmed that his government has established comprehensive mechanisms to resolve border disputes with Thailand, including technical processes, bilateral negotiations, and potential legal action through international channels. However, he emphasized that Cambodia would respond militarily if Thai forces were to initiate an armed incursion, according to a report by Khmer Times.

Speaking during a school inauguration ceremony in Ratanakiri province, Hun Manet outlined Cambodia’s four-point position following his recent discussion with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current ASEAN chair, on June 6.







“Our strategy rests on three main mechanisms,” Hun Manet stated. “First, we rely on technical frameworks through the bilateral border committee, referencing legal documents and jointly agreed-upon maps.”

The Cambodian leader highlighted that both countries are working under the framework of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which bases demarcation on maps from the 1904 Franco-Siam Treaty and the 1907 border delimitation process. The treaties use 1:200,000-scale maps to address disputes along the over 800-kilometer boundary stretching from the Golden Triangle to Koh Kong province.

“If technical mechanisms fail, we will turn to international legal options. Initially, we will seek international mediation. If that proves ineffective, we will proceed with formal legal dispute resolution,” Hun Manet said.

He also dismissed criticisms about the timing of the government’s renewed efforts, saying the intention is to resolve long-standing issues now rather than pass them on to future generations.

Importantly, Hun Manet reiterated that Cambodia would decisively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity if any military aggression from Thailand occurs. He called on Cambodian citizens to remain calm and avoid nationalistic rhetoric or inflammatory discourse that could escalate tensions between the two nations.

































