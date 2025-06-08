Cambodian troops to withdraw from border flashpoint following talks with Thai Army

BANGKOK, Thailand – Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree confirmed that a recent bilateral meeting successfully de-escalated tensions at the Chong Bok border crossing n June 8. Cambodian military forces have agreed to withdraw from a disputed area back to their previous base positions, away from the confrontation zone near the “Ton Phaya Sataban” tree line. Additionally, they have agreed to restore a recently dug trench to its natural state.

The talks were led by Lt. Gen. Srey Deuk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Army and Commander of the 3rd Support Division, who invited Thai counterparts for discussions. Representing Thailand was Maj. Gen. Sompop Paravech, Commander of the Suranaree Task Force.







The main outcome of the discussions was a mutual agreement that the Cambodian side would reposition troops back from the conflict site into Cambodian territory, returning to a location historically used for military posts. This move is expected to reduce tensions in the disputed area.

In addition, the Cambodian side agreed to fill in the trench (koo red) that had been dug near the conflict site—an action that had raised Thai concerns. This step was taken in the spirit of cooperation and to help restore calm along the sensitive border area.

Officials from both nations expressed hope that the agreement would mark a renewed commitment to peaceful resolution and continued cooperation.

































