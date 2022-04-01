Hua Hin bans water fights and alcohol consumption at festival venues

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province (Hua Hin) has issued regulations for Songkran activities to prevent and contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The rules include a ban on water fights and alcohol consumption at festival venues.

The provincial communicable diseases committee recently convened a meeting to discuss the upcoming festival with related agencies and to ensure all units are ready to provide assistance to the public during the annual event.



Prachuap Khiri Khan deputy governor Prompiriya Kitnuson said water fights, powder smearing, foam parties, and alcohol sales will be prohibited at all venues in the province.

According to the deputy governor, event organizers must also seek permission from the committee and strictly adhere to Covid Free Setting guidelines for any gatherings they plan to host. Concerts and traditional activities are permitted, but health restrictions must be imposed to ensure participant safety.







Officials also said event-goers will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative ATK test result 72 hours before attending the festival or to take part in any gatherings held during the week. (NNT)































