HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presents medical equipment to hospitals

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has presented medical equipment to Krathumbaen Hospital in Samut Sakhon province and Songkhla Hospital in Songkhla province.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn has closely followed the COVID-19 situation, which has escalated in Thailand, and has expressed her concern for medical personnel and COVID-19 patients. The Princess has granted permission for the Chaipattana Fund against COVID-19 (and Other Epidemics) to acquire medical equipment for hospitals.







On Monday (Aug 2), Krathumbaen Hospital arranged a ceremony to receive five high-flow oxygen concentrators and 10 10-liter oxygen concentrators.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn has provided assistance and support to Krathumbaen Hospital. It has included delivery of robots and funds to build more intensive care units (ICUs), isolation units and negative pressure operating rooms. The hospital now has 20 royally-bestowed high-flow oxygen concentrators.

Meanwhile, Songkhla Hospital this week held a ceremony to receive 10 high-flow oxygen concentrators. The hospital now has 20 high-flow oxygen concentrators presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn. Director of Songkhla Hospital, Dr. Sakda Alapach, and medical personnel have expressed their deepest gratitude for the royal kindness.

People, who wish to help hospitals acquire medical equipment and necessities, can make financial donations to the Chaipattana Fund against COVID-19 (and Other Epidemics) via its Siam Commercial Bank account 067-300487-3. For more information, please call 02-447-8585 to 8, with extensions 109, 121 and 259. Their donations will be used to purchase medical equipment and essential supplies needed in treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals. (NNT)





























