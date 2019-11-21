HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha opens Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019

BANGKOK – Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida presided over the opening of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019, the country’s biggest annual equestrian competition.

At 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov 20), Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha proceeded to the Royal Horse Guard Riding Club at the King’s Guard, Second Cavalry Division, in Phaya Thai district, Bangkok, to preside over the opening ceremony of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019. The Princess was welcomed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019 has adopted the theme “Keep Working, Riding Happy with Two Hearts, Feeling for Feeling” to describe the bonds that form between horses and riders. The event aims to improve and develop equestrian skills at the local level and raise them to meet international standards. More than 30 equestrian clubs from around the world are taking part in the competition. They are to compete in five categories, including dressage, show jumping, eventing, best farrier and best groom.

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha observed an international youth competition in the show jumping category.

This year, the competition has been promoted to an international event after receiving certification from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019 is divided into seven zones, including an exhibition on the history of horse riding and the royal family, an exhibition on Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari’s work, activities to help aging horses and farrier demonstrations.

The event also features competitions in which dogs can participate, a painting competition, horseback riding tours and the Life Style market.

People can visit the event at the Royal Horse Guard Riding Club in Bangkok from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.