HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha anoints Buddhist Lent candles to be presented to temples in Thailand

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida has undertaken royal duties on behalf of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

At 2:02 p.m. on Monday (July 12), Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha travelled to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace, Bangkok, to anoint Buddhist Lent candles, which will be used to worship Triple Gem and Buddhist temples nationwide to mark the start of the Buddhist Lent this year. Bangkok will have 26 large candles and 28 carved candles, while other provinces have 13 large candles and 19 carved candles.







At 2:25 p.m., Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, on behalf of His Majesty the King, received Mom Luang Apichai Jayankura, who will be ordained as a Buddhist monk under royal patronage during this year’s Buddhist Lent.

Nak Luang is a person who has been chosen to be ordained at Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram temple, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. There are two types of Nak Luang. They can be members of the royal family or civil servants who demonstrate exemplary integrity in their work and receive royal permission to be ordained. They can also be Pali scholars who have passed the ninth level of Buddhist theology before turning 21 years old. (NNT)



















