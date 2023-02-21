Chiangmai MailLatest NewsThailand News House of Representatives to be dissolved in early March and election date set on May 7, says Thai PM By Pattaya Mail February 21, 2023 0 495 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Gen. Prayut said he will dissolve the House of Representatives in early March. Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he will dissolve the House of Representatives in early March and the election date will be May 7 as set in the timeframe of the Election Commission. (TNA)