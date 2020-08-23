Hospital collects patients’ blood samples at home in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) started its services to collect blood samples of patients at their homes, provide online examinations and send medicines by mail.







Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang wrote in his Facebook page that BMA’s Ratchaphiphat Hospital started to collect blood samples of its bedridden patients at home to help them cut their travel costs and reduce congestion and disease transmission risks at the hospital.

Besides, BMA has developed its telemedicine system that offers online examinations and medicine delivery services by mail. The system is operated with the Mor BMA application. All hospitals of the BMA have used the telemedicine system and will seek consent from patients before providing them with the online services.

The online system targets patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental and skin problems, tuberculosis as well as bedridden patients. The Bangkok governor wrote that the BMA expected the system to initially serve 5% or 22,822 of 456,447 patients of the categories. (TNA)











