Hong Kong eases Covid-19 regulations for upcoming holiday season

Hong Kong announced changes in its Covid-19 restrictions that went effective on Wednesday (Dec 14), allowing tourists more freedom in preparation for reviving its tourism industry.

Hong Kong has revised its Covid regulations, effective on December 14, citing the reduced threat that imported infections posed to the community. Tourists with a negative PCR test result will now be issued with a blue code, allowing them to freely explore the city. People, including tourists, who test positive, will continue to receive a red code and will be placed in isolation.







Tourists arriving from abroad must take a PCR test at the airport upon arrival and again on the third day and a daily rapid antigen test until the sixth day.

Tourists and businesses have voiced their happiness at the regulatory changes as the city prepares for the upcoming holiday season. However, some believe that the change came a little too late for tourists to change their destinations to Hong Kong while quarantine-free travel to mainland China has yet to resume. They predicted that tourist arrivals would increase by 10-20% during the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays. (NNT)































