His Majesty the King Graces Phuket King’s Cup Regatta; Queen Joins International Sailing Race

PHUKET, Thailand – His Majesty the King accompanied Her Majesty the Queen as she participated in the 36th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, an international sailing competition, Dec 6. The event took place at Beyond Kata Hotel in Phuket’s Mueang District, where the King also presented trophies to the winners.

At 7:09 AM, Their Majesties arrived at Beyond Kata Hotel, where the Queen competed as part of Team Vayu aboard sailboat THA72 in the IRC Zero class. Upon arrival, the King granted an audience to various dignitaries, including Rear Admiral Thawatchai Pimmuang, Deputy Commander of the Second Naval Area Command; Mr. Kevin Robert Whitcraft, Chairman of the event committee; Admiral Jiraphon Wongwit, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy; Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage; and other event organizers, athletes, and hotel executives.







At 8:43 AM, Their Majesties proceeded to Kata Beach in front of the hotel. The King boarded a royal vessel to escort the Queen to sailboat THA72. Once the Queen was aboard, the King returned to Beyond Kata Hotel. The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta remains one of the premier sailing events in Asia, attracting participants from around the world. (TNA)



















































