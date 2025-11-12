His Majesty the King extends royal compassion to soldiers injured in Thai–Cambodian border incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty the King has graciously authorized Ubon Ratchathani Governor Chamnan Chuenta to present royal floral arrangements and gift baskets to four soldiers injured in the recent Thai–Cambodian border incident. The presentation took place at 4:30 p.m. on November 11 at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital.

The soldiers were injured by a landmine explosion while on patrol near the border. Their injuries varied in severity, and all are receiving medical treatment and recovery support from the military hospital’s medical team.



The royal gifts expressed His Majesty the King’s compassion and concern for the health and morale of those injured in service to the nation. The gesture conveyed royal encouragement and care for the soldiers’ well-being as they continue their recovery.

All four servicemen expressed gratitude for His Majesty’s royal kindness and pledged to regain their strength and return to duty. Hospital staff and attending officers joined in extending their best wishes for a swift recovery.





Governor Chamnarn and Ubon Ratchathani Red Cross Chapter President Mantana Chuenta also presented gift baskets and financial aid from the Saijaithai Foundation under Royal Patronage. The assistance, graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Foundation’s Honorary President, was given to further support the soldiers’ recovery and rehabilitation. (NNT)



































