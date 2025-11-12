Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting new landmines near border, suspends joint agreement

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that the landmines which injured four Thai soldiers near the Thai–Cambodian border were recently planted, rejecting Cambodia’s claim that the explosives were remnants from previous conflicts. The incident, which occurred in Sisaket’s Kantharalak district, prompted the Thai government to suspend the implementation of a joint agreement with Cambodia signed in Kuala Lumpur last month.

Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said forensic evidence clearly shows the mines were newly and deliberately placed within Thai territory. Three additional PMN-2 anti-personnel mines of the same type were also found near the blast site, supporting the conclusion that this was an act of targeted infiltration against Thai patrols.



Maj Gen Winthai stated that Cambodia’s response showed a disregard for existing bilateral agreements and violated the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel mines. He added that the incident has disrupted efforts to ease border tensions and damaged trust between the two countries.



Following the National Security Council’s directive, the Royal Thai Army has been ordered to prepare for possible operations to defend Thailand’s sovereignty. Military personnel and equipment have been placed on standby in accordance with Ministry of Defense guidance.

The Army’s Public Affairs Center issued the update on November 11, confirming that surveillance and patrols have been stepped up in high-risk border zones. (NNT)



































