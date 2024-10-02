His Majesty the King extends his royal medical patronage to all individuals affected by tragic school bus fire disaster

His Majesty the King of Thailand has graciously extended his royal medical patronage to all individuals affected by the tragic school bus fire disaster near Bangkok. This assures that they will receive the highest level of care and support while under His Majesty’s protection.

On October 2, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have expressed profound concern and deep sorrow over the tragic fire that engulfed a school bus, causing multiple casualties among students and teachers. Their Majesties have graciously arranged for royal flowers and gift baskets to be presented to the injured students, extending their heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families.



Pol. Maj. Gen. Chaitat Boonkham was appointed to deliver royal flowers and gift baskets on behalf of Their Majesties to the families of students Arada Jirayukt and Pimthada Pengpaitoon, who sustained burn injuries from the fire. The two students are currently receiving medical care at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province.

Later, at 2:30 PM, Lady Chantanee Tanarak was sent to present royal flowers and gift baskets to the family of Naruporn Rattanakaosan, another student injured in the incident, who is being treated at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok.







In addition to the royal gifts, Their Majesties sent a message of concern, offering moral support to the families of the injured students and expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones. The injured victims have been placed under royal patronage for medical care, while the deceased have been accorded the honor of royal funerals, with wreaths and cremation ceremonies provided.

Furthermore, Their Majesties have extended financial assistance and scholarships to the children of teachers who perished in the accident through the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under royal patronage. These gestures of kindness and support have brought great comfort to those affected by this tragedy, showcasing Their Majesties’ deep compassion and commitment to alleviating the grief of the victims’ families.

































