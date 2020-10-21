His Majesty the King confers diplomas on graduates of Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University

His Majesty the King, and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, proceeded to Maha Vajiralongkorn Auditorium of Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University (SNRU) in Muang Sakon Nakhon district, Sakon Nakhon province, for the sixth and final day of conferring diplomas on RMU graduates on Tuesday.







As part of the proceedings, the RMU Council resolved to grant an honorary doctorate degree in public administration to Her Majesty the Queen, who is proficient in military and aviation skills and has provided aid to the general public and supported communities’ sustainable development efforts.





His Majesty the King conferred an honorary degree on one RMU recipient, and presented doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to 1,983 RMU graduates.

RMU is an educational institution that focuses on local development through cooperation with its network partners. The university has undertaken Jasmine rice research and a development project in the Thung Kula Ronghai region. The project has transformed the agriculture process from chemical to organic, helping farmers achieve international standards of Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and have a sustainable career. (NNT)











