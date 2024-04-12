High traffic volume on northbound Asian Highway on first day of Songkran long holiday

The Asian Highway in the northern direction is continuously packed with traffic. Specifically, the section passing through Chai Nat province on the northbound side is heavily congested in the morning (April 12).

On the first day of the Songkran Festival holiday this year, the volume of traffic has increased, especially on main roads leading to various regions, such as Highway 32 or the Asian Highway passing through Chai Nat province on the northbound side. In the morning, there is a continuous flow of vehicles from kilometer 123 in Sapphaya district to kilometer 131 in Mueang Chai Nat district, with an estimated volume of around 3,000 vehicles per hour. However, traffic is still moving smoothly, with speeds of 80-90 kilometers per hour. Drivers are urged not to drive on the shoulder of the road and to be cautious before entering the intersection near Hang Nam Sakorn, as it is a hilly section. (TNA)































