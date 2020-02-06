High PM2.5 levels in seven areas of Bangkok

BANGKOK – The concentration of dust particles in Bangkok and other provinces was above the safety limit as of 4 a.m. today, according to the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai website.





The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Pralong Dumrongthai, said levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) measured between 29 and 57 micrograms per cubic meter of air in greater Bangkok. The figures were lower than yesterday’s. The air quality indicator was orange, which indicates unhealthy conditions, in seven areas. Highest dust levels were reported on Lat Phrao Road in Wang Thong Lang district and in Khlong Kum subdistrict of Bueng Kum district.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion was reported on several routes, and people are encouraged to use public transport instead of personal vehicles until the air situation improves.

This morning, fine dust pollution exceeded the safety threshold in 15 provinces. Some areas included Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district in Ayutthaya province, Muang Loei district in Loei province and Si Racha district in Chonburi province. People in these areas should wear protective masks when going outside.