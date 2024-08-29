Heavy rain warning issued for Bangkok and Eastern Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas of Eastern Thailand and the southwestern coast. Residents in these regions are advised to be vigilant, as the heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods and runoff.

Over the next 24 hours, a monsoon trough will pass over Northern Thailand and upper Laos, while a strong southwest monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern will result in continued heavy rainfall in some areas of the country, with particularly intense downpours expected in Eastern Thailand and the southwestern coast. Residents in these areas, especially those in hilly regions near waterways and low-lying areas, should be prepared for potential flash floods and landslides.



Additionally, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience relatively strong winds and waves. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves 2-3 meters high, with waves over 3 meters in stormy areas. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will reach about 2 meters, while the lower Andaman Sea will have waves 1-2 meters high, with higher waves in stormy areas.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution, avoiding areas with thunderstorms, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore during this period.







Meanwhile, Typhoon “Shanshan,” currently over southern Japan, may affect those planning to travel to the area. Travelers should check the weather conditions before departing.

However, this typhoon is not expected to directly impact Thailand’s weather.

For Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with some locations experiencing heavy rain. The temperature will range from a minimum of 24-26°C to a maximum of 32-35°C.







































