Heavy rain hits Southern Thailand, warmer mornings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports heavy rainfall in parts of southern Thailand, urging residents in affected areas to remain cautious of severe weather, which could lead to flash floods, overflowing rivers, and landslides.

In the northern and northeastern regions, cool morning weather persists, while Bangkok and its vicinity will experience light morning fog and slightly warmer temperatures.







The 24-hour forecast indicates a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, coupled with a low-pressure system over the lower South China Sea. This system is expected to move across southern Thailand, Malaysia, and the lower Andaman Sea, bringing increased rainfall to the southern region, with heavy rain in some areas.

Southern Thailand: Heavy rain in some areas, waves up to 2 meters high, and higher during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.







Northern and Northeastern Thailand: Cool to cold mornings, especially in high-altitude areas where temperatures range from 10–17°C on mountaintops and 13–18°C on high plateaus.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Morning fog with temperatures between 23–26°C (low) and 32–36°C (high).

Residents are advised to take precautions for changing weather conditions and remain vigilant against potential hazards, such as dry-season fires or reduced visibility due to fog.









































