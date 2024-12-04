‘Global Culinary Stories’ launched with royal recipes and diplomatic flavors

BANGKOK, Thailand – H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended and delivered keynote opening address at the launching ceremony of “Global Culinary Stories” on 3 December. The book introduces the cuisines of various countries compiled by Ms. Kathleen Pokrud, Foreign Affairs Advisor of Elite+ magazine, from 45 foreign Ambassadors to Thailand, such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Switzerland, and India.







Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously granted the recipes of 2 royal dishes for the book. Welcome messages from H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs was also included in the book.

The event was attended by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and approximately 200 representatives from foreign Embassies in Thailand, public, and private sectors. After the opening ceremony, the participants also got a chance to taste the royal menu namely green curry with chicken and salted eggs and pan-fried chicken. (MFA)



























































