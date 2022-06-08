Health Ministry says Thailand will move on from COVID mid-June

The Ministry of Public Health announced that the country would reach its post-pandemic stage of COVID-19 in the middle of this month and it will soon consider if it will lower its COVID-19 alert level after evaluating the impacts of reopened entertainment venues.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other executives of the ministry held an event to announce that the country was ready to “move on” from COVID-19 and people could live their life with confidence.







The COVID-19 situation already improved, the minister said. New cases fell below 3,000 a day and new fatalities were less than 30 per day over the past few weeks, he explained.

“Today we must increase our communications to ready people and Thailand for the endemic state of the disease. This will familiarize us with the situation and we will know how to keep ourselves safely from the risk of infection,” he said.





Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said experts concluded that Thailand already passed COVID-19’s pandemic stage and the ministry would decide mid this month if it should lower its COVID-19 alert level after its evaluation of the local COVID-19 situation related to the reopening of pubs and bars. (TNA)































