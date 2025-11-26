Hat Yai floods persist as authorities brace for potential new surge

SONGKHLA, Thailand – While floodwaters have slightly dropped in parts of Hat Yai, the situation remains worrying. There is a potential new surge as the detention basin, specifically designed to catch the heavy runoff flowing down from a nearby mountain toward the city, has breached its spillway amid ongoing rain.

Marine Police rescue teams report extreme difficulty navigating strong, swift currents despite the minor water drop.



Rescuers must assess high-risk inner areas: either evacuate stranded residents—some exhausted and sick after four days—or deliver food if extraction is too dangerous.

As flood levels on the Asian Highway decrease, external aid is starting to flow. The Royal Thai Navy has deployed frogmen and divers to the hardest-hit zones to assist with the most urgent relief efforts.





In less affected areas, high-clearance military trucks are moving, allowing some residents to wade out for supplies after being trapped for days.

The Prime Minister is visiting Songkhla for the third time, flying a C-130 loaded with aid and jet skis to tackle the severe Hat Yai flood. He will oversee the crisis response and meet with affected residents. (TNA)



































