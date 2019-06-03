Happy Birthday HM Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

June 3 marks the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s 41st birthday.

Born June 3, 1978, as Suthida Tidjai, Her Majesty is Thai of Chinese origin from Hat Yai. She graduated from Hatyaiwittayalai Somboonkulkanya Middle School and Assumption University with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts in 2000.

HM Queen Suthida held the rank of general in the Royal Thai Army before her marriage, having been promoted to the position in December 2016 by HM King Vajiralongkorn by royal decree shortly after he took the throne following the death of his father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Before the wedding, she was deputy commander of the King’s Own Bodyguard Regiment. The king himself is commander of the unit, and he first designated her to the special officer unit of Crown Prince’s Bodyguard Regiment in 2013.

HM the Queen made her debut on Royal News, a nightly segment about HM the King and his family aired on all Thai television channels, in May 2019, hours after her wedding.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida has been awarded royal honors in 20 royal decrees, the first in 2012 when HM King Bhumibol awarded her the Order of the White Elephant for her “honesty, loyalty and responsibility … dedication and sacrifice” in service to then HRH Prince Vajiralongkorn. The royal decree named her as Lieutenant Colonel Suthida Vajiralongkorn.

Suthida was appointed commander of Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn’s household guard in August 2014.

On 13 October 2017 she was named a Dame Grand Cross (First Class) of The Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chom Klao, which bestows the title Than Phu Ying. She is the first female officer to receive this honor since 2004 and the first in the reign of King Rama X.

On 1 December 2016, she was appointed Commander of the Special Operations Unit of the King’s Guard and promoted to the rank of general.

On 1 June 2017, she was appointed as acting commander of Royal Thai Aide-de-Camp Department following the reorganization of the Royal Security Command.

She played a notably prominent role in the sacred October 2017 funeral ceremony for the widely revered HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who many Thais considered semi-divine.

At a ceremony held on 1 May 2019 at Ampornsathan Throne Hall in the Dusit Palace, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

An announcement Wednesday, 1 May 2019 in the Royal Gazette said that in keeping with royal traditions, HM the King is now legally married to Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

Gen Suthida was also proclaimed Queen Suthida with all the honors and titles of the royal family.

During the ceremony Gen Suthida presented a tray of flowers and joss sticks to HM the King, and in return was bestowed traditional gifts associated with royal power.

The royal couple signed a marriage certificate book, which was also signed by HRH Princess Maha Chari Sirindhorn and Privy Council head Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda as witnesses. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other senior officials were also in attendance.

According to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette, as one of his first acts as King Rama X, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn conferred upon Queen Suthida the formal title of Her Majesty the Queen, presented her with the traditional royal regalia and accorded her royal rank and status in keeping with royal traditions.

The Royal Gazette also stated HM the King sought the powers of sacred forces to protect the queen.

His Majesty the King had a royal palace official read a command bestowing Queen Suthida with the title of Her Majesty the Queen.

Afterwards, the King poured the water of anointment from the royal Conch Shell on to Her Majesty and presented her with a bael leaf, the Phra Suphanabat, a golden plate bearing the official title, the royal decoration of the Ancient and Auspicious Order of the Nine Gems, and royal utensils.

The Cabinet, during its meeting on 14 May 2019, approved the proposal by the Secretariat of the Cabinet designating 3 June each year a national holiday.

