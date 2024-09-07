Hanoi cancels flights as Typhoon Yagi strikes Vietnam

Vietnam canceled dozens of flights at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi this afternoon (Sept 7) as Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall, battering the country. The storm had previously wreaked havoc in China’s southern Hainan province, where it caused the deaths of two people and injured dozens.

Vietnamese media reported that four airports, including Noi Bai International Airport, temporarily suspended services due to the storm. However, Noi Bai authorities expect to resume operations at 9:00 PM local time, which corresponds with the time in Thailand.



China’s meteorological office stated that while Yagi weakened slightly earlier this morning, it has regained strength, intensifying into a Category 4 storm with winds reaching speeds of 216 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon made landfall in Hainan on Friday, with wind speeds near its center peaking at 234 kilometers per hour. It uprooted trees, flooded streets, and left over 800,000 households without electricity. (TNA)













































