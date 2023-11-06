Gov’t to study civil servant salary increase under policy of daily minimum wage raise

The government is exploring the prospect of increasing the salaries of civil servants following a directive from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. A study conducted by the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) and the Budget Bureau is currently underway to determine an appropriate raise for both civil servants and state enterprise personnel.

The findings are scheduled to be presented to the cabinet within the month.







Funding for the potential salary adjustments could come from the central budget reserved for the 2024 fiscal year or could be included in the 2025 fiscal year budget, which will be proposed to the cabinet in January.

This initiative aligns with the government’s policy statement announced in parliament, which includes the upliftment of the daily minimum wage along with the salaries of civil servants. While the increase for civil servants is under study, the Labour Ministry has been tasked to report on the feasibility of raising the daily minimum wage.







Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke indicated that no immediate salary increase is on the horizon, emphasizing that the study’s outcomes will guide the timing and source of funding for the proposed salary adjustments.

Thailand has approximately 1.68 million state officials, including teachers, civil servants, armed forces personnel, and employees in state enterprises and public organizations. (NNT)



























