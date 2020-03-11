Govt requires arriving foreigners to Thailand to specify countries recently visited

BAGKOK (NNT) – The Immigration Bureau has announced that all foreigners arriving in Thailand must now specify the countries they have recently visited on their arrival card, to filter out the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.







Immigration police deputy spokesperson Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee today announced that the Immigration Bureau after discussions with relevant agencies had resolved to ask all foreign passengers arriving in Thailand to list all the countries they have recently visited.

Prior to the announcement, the arrival card that foreigners fill in, only requested basic information, such as personal information, country of residence and the accommodation each individual was staying in, while in Thailand.

On March 5, the government declared four countries and two territories to be at high-risk of COVID-19, namely, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, and Iran.

Currently, the kingdom welcomes roughly 4,500 passengers daily from these countries.

Disease Control Department Deputy Director-General Kajornsak Kaewjaras, shared today that all passengers from these high-risk destinations, and those who have visited them in recent times, must identify themselves to authorities.

Officials will provide a free medical checkup, and ask for contact details throughout their stay in the kingdom; government personnel will then be able to monitor their well-being.











