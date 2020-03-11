Songkran events cancelled throughout Thailand amidst COVID-19 fears, water splashing warned

BANGKOK (NNT) – Each year in April, Thai people celebrate the Thai New Year or Songkran with world-famous water splashing events. This year however, many organizers have already cancelled their events to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 spreading among crowds of revelers.







Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the cancellation of the main Songkran events on Khaosan Road, Silom Road, and Ratchaprasong intersection to help minimize the infection risk.

Other events where people normally gather are also cancelled, including the procession of the Phra Buddha Sihing statue, alms giving ceremonies, and other recreational activities.

City Hall has also asked private companies to cancel their events, which are normally held every year at Asiatique shopping center, Central World shopping center, and Siam Paragon shopping center. The general public is also asked not to come out and splash water, as this activity could potentially be favorable to the spread of this disease.

The BMA has also closed down Kilawet 1-2 gymnasiums at the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Center, as well as some parts of the center’s swimming pools. All of the BMA’s swimming pools are now conducting body temperature checks on all users prior to entering. Those with a fever are not allowed to use the facilities.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Provincial Governor Wichian Chantaranothai said on Tuesday that the province has announced a ban on all recreational activities on this year’s Thao Suranari Victory Day, with only religious rites and traditional dance performances still going ahead. The 12-day 12-night celebration has also been reduced to only one day on 23rd March.

