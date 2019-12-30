Govt Pushes for Removal of Marijuana and Kratom from Drugs List

BANGKOK, Dec 27 – The Thai government is pushing for the removal of marijuana and kratom from the list of narcotics, paving the way for more effective medical uses.

Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul and Justice Minister SomsakThepsutin on Friday signed two agreements to join hands in removing the two Thai traditional medicines from Category 5 narcotics list and to conduct comprehensive studies on their medical properties and legal issues.

Somsak said if the plants were removed from the narcotics list, it would benefit the country’s economy with their medical properties.

They could be promoted commercially to help reduce imports of medical products, he said.

It was the government’s urgent task to legalise medical and economic uses of kratom and marijuana that could potentially generate huge value, added Somsak.

Anutin said the two plants, which are considered as Thai traditional medicines, would allow farmers who grow the plants to earn more incomes.

A draft bill on marijuana use for medical purposes is being considered by the House of Representatives.

Several public hospitals have this year opened medical marijuana clinics.(TNA)