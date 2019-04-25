Govt appraises four major EEC projects

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the EEC Policy Committee this week, which reported on progress of four major projects including a high-speed rail linking three airports.

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development Project is currently in the process of evaluating the proposals of the three bidders, consisting of BBS Joint Venture Group, Grand Consortium Group and Thana Holding Company Limited. The winning bidder is expected to be announced in May.

For the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Development Project, Phase 3, a joint venture group of Gulf and PTT Tank submitted a proposal in mid-February. Negotiations with the private sector are expected to be completed this week. Meanwhile, the GPC Joint Venture Group and the NCP Joint Venture Group submitted a proposal for the Laem Chabang Port Development Project, Phase 3, Port F. Their proposals are being reviewed. The process is expected to be completed by May.

The government expects that the projects will generate an increased cash flow for the country and make Thailand an even more important trade hub of the Asian region.